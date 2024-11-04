Dana Walden to Receive Milestone Award From Producers Guild

Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden will receive the Milestone Award at the 36th Producers Guild Awards, the PGA announced Monday.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The Milestone Award “honors individuals or teams who have made historic contributions to the entertainment industry,” according to the PGA.

In a joint statement, PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line said, “Dana Walden has made incredible contributions to the entertainment industry, overseeing the production and development of many of the most iconic and award-winning shows in history. Her leadership, first as CEO of Fox Television Group and now as co-chairman overseeing Disney’s global television portfolio, has had a major impact on the business. We are proud to recognize her exceptional and long-standing work in this industry.”

Walden oversees Disney’s global TV portfolio, including Disney+ and Hulu, and she co-runs Platform Distribution, Technology and Ad Sales. At the 76th Primetime Emmys, the Walt Disney Company won a record-setting 60 awards (including 36 for FX, home of “Shogun” and “The Bear”), the most a company has ever won in a single year.

“I’ve had the unbelievable good fortune of working with many of the smartest and most gifted producers in the history of the television and film industry, and I am grateful to Stephanie, Donald and the PGA for recognizing the tremendous value of those partnerships,” Walden said in a statement. “It is with great pride that I share this award with my talented colleagues at The Walt Disney Company, where the highest quality and most innovative storytelling has been produced and celebrated for over 100 years.”

Walden joins an illustrious list of previous recipients of the Milestone Award: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sherry Lansing, Donna Langley, Bob Iger Louis B. Mayer, Alfred Hitchcock and Walt Disney.