Miranda Derrick says she and her husband, James “BDash” Derrick, have received death threats following the release of the Netflix docuseries, “Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult.”

“Before this documentary, my husband and I — we felt safe,” she said in a Monday Instagram reel. “Now that this documentary is out, we feel like our lives have been put in danger.”

The social media influencer and dancer took to Instagram to share the extent of the alleged threats against her and her husband, saying, “We have both been followed in our cars. We have received hate mail, death threats. People have been sending us messages to commit suicide. We’ve been stalked.”

While Derrick herself did not participate in the hit docuseries, her sister — half of the since dissolved account @wilkingsisters — and her parents spoke out about how Derrick has distanced herself from the family since signing with Los Angeles-based 7M Films, a talent management agency owned by Robert Shinn, a pastor at the Shekinah Church.

Derrick called the Netflix docuseries a “one-sided story.”

“No one likes to be portrayed as their [sic] brainwashed/not in control of their own life/shell of herself/human trafficked daughter/sister when that just isn’t the truth,” she wrote in another statement last week.

Due to a pending defamation lawsuit, Derrick did not comment on specific allegations in her new statement, but she did say that because her family was not religious, they “called [her] going to church twice a week a ‘cult.’”

Derrick further stated that she “gave her life to Jesus Christ in 2020 and asked [her] family for some space in the very beginning to collect [her] thoughts.” However, she alleges that when she reached back out to her sister to continue their joint social media page, she had been logged out and “denied” access.

“I honestly — I don’t understand how my parents and my sister thought that this documentary would help me or would help our relationship in any way. I just don’t understand that,” Derrick lamented in her Monday reel.

She added that she has met up with her family in private to mend “what has been broken,” but the new series has made it difficult to continue that line of communication.

“I think that my parents and my sister have focused so much on this documentary that they’ve forgotten about working on any relationship with me and that hurts. That hurts me to say,” she said.

Ultimately, the TikTok star remains optimistic about getting back to posting dancing content again — but acknowledged that it’s been hard to post “like nothing ever happened.”

“Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult” is now streaming on Netflix.