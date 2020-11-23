‘Dancing With the Stars’ Crowns Season 29 Winner

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 29 finale of “Dancing With the Stars.”)

“Dancing With the Stars” handed out the Season 29 mirrorball trophy on Monday night, bringing to a close the show’s first socially distanced season, as well as the ABC dancing competition’s first season under new host and executive producer Tyra Banks.

The season began back in September with a high-profile celebrity cast that included “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin, “Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause, “Cheer” coach Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe of the “Bachelor” franchise, Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean, former NBA player Charles Oakley and former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, among others.

But heading into Monday’s finale, it was down to the final four couples: Bristowe and her professional dance partner Artem Chigvintsev, “One Day at A Time” star Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber, Rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach, and “Catfish” host Nev Schulman and pro Jenna Johnson.

Katilyn Bristowe was named the season champ, with Nelly finishing in second place, followed by Nev Schulman in third and Justina Machado in fourth.

For the finale, the four couples were asked to repeat one of their favorite performances from earlier in the season “with some new creative elements,” in addition to a new freestyle routine.

Bristowe and Chigvintsev repeated their Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, then performed a freestyle dance to “Sparkling Diamonds” from “Moulin Rouge.” Machado and Farber repeated their Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin, followed by a freestle to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by The Gypsy Kings. Nelly and Karagach performed their Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge, then a freestyle dance to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G. Schulman and Johnson repeated their Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78, followed by a freestyle to “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nelly performed some of his hits while his partner and new judge Derek Hough danced a solo routine to “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night.”