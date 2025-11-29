‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Emma Slater Pitches Nathan Fielder as Next Partner: ‘I’m Obsessed With Him’ | Video

Just days after “Dancing With the Stars” closed out its 34th season, pro Emma Slater has a pitch for her next celebrity dance partner: Nathan Fielder.

Slater, who was paired up with beloved comedian Andy Richter during this past season of the ABC ballroom dancing competition show, shared her pitch for Fielder to join the show in a Friday TikTok video, explaining to her followers that her dream partner would be the “genius” behind “The Rehearsal” and “Nathan for You.”

“If you haven’t watched these, he is a national treasure,” Slater explained. For the record, Fielder is a Canadian-born comedian.

“This human is hilarious and I’m obsessed with him and lots of people are,” Slater continued. “He would be amazing on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’”

Slater added that she has “no idea” if Fielder can dance, though she said if she were to guess, “I’d say he possibly can’t — sorry Nathan if you’re watching, maybe you can — but if I was to take a wild guess I would say that he wasn’t the most natural dancer, but we would have the best time and I’m obsessed with him.”

The dance pro added that Fielder’s appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” could also work in tandem with Fielder’s HBO show, “The Rehearsal,” in which the comedian creates elaborately staged rehearsals for both himself and other people before notable events or conversations.

“The biggest, hilarious moment in American history could be that Nathan fabricates this entire dancing competition which is a mock rehearsal for the real thing, or it could be that ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a mock rehearsal for something that he’s doing,” she said. “There’s a way that this could be the rehearsal for the real thing and that would be the biggest joke in the world and I would be here for it.”

You can watch Slater’s video below.

For Season 34, Slater was paired with Richter, who won the hearts of American and made it much further in the season than most people expected, until just two weeks before the finale. This season’s other celebrity recruits included winner Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, Elaine Hendrix, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Danielle Fishel, Scott Hoying, Baron Davis, Corey Feldman, Hilaria Baldwin, and Lauren Jauregui.