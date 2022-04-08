dancing with the stars

Photo illustration by TheWrap (ABC)

How ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Long Ratings Dip Led to Disney+ Streaming Move

by | April 8, 2022 @ 4:25 PM

In its heyday, the series secured nearly 21 million viewers

The demotion of “Dancing With the Stars” from ABC to Disney+, which parent company announced Friday, comes after a long slide in the ratings over the ballroom dancing competition’s long 16-year, 30- season run.

After its debut in 2005, “DWTS” quickly became one of the network’s darlings. So much so that it aired twice per TV season (once in the fall and again in the spring) and took a primetime slot on both Monday and Tuesday.

