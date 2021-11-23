Dancing With the Stars

ABC

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Finale Wins Monday in Ratings

by | November 23, 2021 @ 9:09 AM

ABC averaged 5 million primetime viewers on Iman Shumpert’s big night

Iman Shumpert’s “Dancing With the Stars” win led ABC to a win of its own on Monday. The two-hour “DWTS” Season 30 finale averaged a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.4 million total viewers.

Shumpert and his pro partner, Daniella Karagach, scooped the mirrorball trophy after beating out competitors Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten, JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, and Cody Rigsby with pro Cheryl Burke. Siwa and Johnson took second place, third went to Rigsby and Burke, and Kloots and Bersten came in fourth.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

