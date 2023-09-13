Meet the Cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 (Photos)

The full cast of “Dancing With the Stars” Season 32 was revealed on Wednesday, with Mira Sorvino and Tyson Beckford among those competing for the Mirrorball trophy. They join previously announced celebrity contestants Jamie Lynn Spears and reality TV stars Charity Lawson of “The Bachelorette” and Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Read on for the entire cast and which professional dancer they’ve been assigned, from Marvel star Xochitl Gomez and dancer Val Chmerkovskiy to Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino and dancer Gleb Savchenko.

Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+ Jamie Lynn Spears The “Zoey 101” star — and younger sister of Britney Spears — will be paired with professional dancer Alan Bersten. She plans to donate her weekly pay to strike relief funds. “While everybody else in my community is on strike, I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work,” Spears said on Good Morning America. “So I figured I’ll do this and I will donate my weekly salary… to just give back to them at a time where they can’t give back to themselves.”

Erika Goldring/Getty Images Charity Lawson The 27-year-old former Bachelorette partners again with ABC for the dancing competition, following in the footsteps of Bachelor Nation celebs Gabby Windey, Matt James, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, Nick Viall, Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, Melissa Rycroft, Jake Pavelka and Trista Sutter.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CELSIUS Ariana Madix The “Vanderpump Rules” star was the first celebrity announced for the competition. The news came hot off the Bravo reality series “Scandoval,” in which she found out her live-in boyfriend Tom Sandoval was secretly hooking up with her best friend Raquel Leviss.

Getty Images Tyson Beckford The male supermodel who came out of retirement when Beyoncé asked him to model her IVY HEART collection for Valentine’s Day in 2022 will be partnered with Jenna Johnson.

Photographed by Ted Soqui for TheWrap Xochitl Gomez Gomez played Dawn Schafer in season one of “The Baby-Sitters Club” in July 2020 before co-starring in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as superhero America Chavez, a role she’s expected to reprise in future MCU productions. She’ll be paired with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Getty Images Alyson Hannigan Hannigan has been acting since age 11 and is most known for her roles as Willow Rosenberg on the TV adaptation of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and Lily Aldrin on “How I Met Your Mother.” She was most recently seen in the Disney+ movie “Flora & Ulysses.” She’ll dance with Sasha Farber.

Getty Images Harry Jowsey YouTuber Jowsey sprang into the public consciousness via the Netflix show “Too Hot To Handle” and is currently pursuing an acting career. He also heads the Spotify show “Dating Harry Jowsey” in which he answers listener’s questions about relationships and the social media series “Who Wore It Best” in partnership with Netflix. He’s partnered with Rylee Arnold.

Getty Images Jason Mraz Two-time Grammy winner released his eighth record, “Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride,” in June 2023. He’s partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Getty Images Adrian Peterson As one of the all-time greatest running backs in NFL history, Peterson set the league’s record for the most rushing yards in a game as a rookie. He was also the fifth NFL player to gain more than 3,000 yards in his first two seasons in the league. He contemplated retirement in May 2023 but has not made a final decision to date. He’ll dance with Britt Stewart.

Getty Images Lele Pons Born in Venezuela, Pons moved to the United States with her family when she was 5 years old and has since become one of the most popular personalities on social media, with over 100 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. She’s also actress and musician whose singles include “Celoso,” which became a major hit in Latin America and Spain. She’s partnered with Brandon Armstrong.

Getty Images Mira Sorvino The Oscar-winner for “Mighty Aphrodite” currently plays Rosemary in the Starz horror-comedy series “Shining Vale,” She also appeared in Spike Lee’s “Summer of Sam,” the comedy cult classic “Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion,” a four-episode turn on “Modern Family,” “Startup” opposite Ron Perlman, and the limited series “Intruders” opposite Millie Bobby Brown for BBC America. She’s partnered with Gleb Savchenko.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards (Getty) Mauricio Umansky The real estate broker — founder/CEO of The Agency — and philanthropist is best known as the husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards. He’s partnered with Emma Slater.

Getty Images Matt Walsh The two-time Emmy nominee is best known for his co-starring role on HBO’s “Veep.” Walsh is also a founding member of the iconic sketch/improv theater Upright Citizens Brigade, and his other credits include Hulu’s “Unplugging” which he co-wrote and starred alongside Eva Longoria, the CBS series “Ghosts,” Fox Searchlight’s “Flamin’ Hot” and co-host of the podcast “Second in Command” on All Things Comedy. He’ll soon be seen opposite Wu-Tang Clan icon Rza in the indie film “Not An Artist” and in the Apple TV+ limited series “Manhunt.” He also works with the charities Open Books (which donates LGBTQ+-affirming books to public elementary schools) and Defy Ventures (which helps mentor and find employment for formerly incarcerated men and women). He’s paired with Koko Iwasaki.