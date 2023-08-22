‘The Bachelorette’ Charity Lawson Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

Charity Lawson, the latest star of “The Bachelorette,” is switching gears from finding a mate to finding a partner — a dance partner that is. As was announced during Monday’s final episode of “After the Final Rose,” Lawson has joined the cast of the upcoming 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

A whole new journey begins for @CharityLaws_ as she joins Dancing with the Stars, coming this fall, LIVE on ABC and Disney+! Stream next day on Hulu. 🌹✨ #DWTS #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/VrrNFJmqZw — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) August 22, 2023

She’s the second celebrity to be announced for the next installment of “DWTS,” following “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, who was announced in July.

Fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see who else will be dancing with civilians, as the full “DWTS” Season 32 cast will be announced on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The show, which is produced in front of a live audience by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions, is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. She is replacing Tyra Banks, who exited the hosting gig after three seasons.

“Dancing With the Stars” pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed routines are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

“Dancing with the Stars” will air this fall simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ and stream next day on Hulu, following an experiment last season that saw the show airing exclusively on Disney+. The premiere date will be announced at a later date.