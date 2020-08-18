‘Dancing With the Stars’ Gets September Premiere Date at ABC

ABC has set a September premiere date for the next season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the network announced Tuesday.

Season 29 of the ballroom dancing competition will debut on Monday, Sept. 14, with new host Tyra Banks taking over for outgoing hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The network is touting a “fresh take on the competition” for the new season, “all while maintaining the heart and soul of the beloved series.”

Returning pros include Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, joined by new professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. The other pros who will compete on the new season are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.

The roster of stars will be revealed during the season premiere.

In an interview with TheWrap back in May, ABC boss Karey Burke said “Dancing With the Stars” producers had presented a plan to produce a new season of the show that is compliant with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“The producers have been able to get back up and running in other territories that have opened back up and have innovated in those formats in ways that we’re able to draw upon,” Burke said at the time. “I feel confident that they’ll be able to deliver on the production value that people will be used to.”

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks serve as executive producers.