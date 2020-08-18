‘Dancing With the Stars’ Gets September Premiere Date at ABC

Returning pros include Sharna Burgess and Keo Motsepe, joined by new professional ballroom dancers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. The other pros who will compete on the new season are Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.
The roster of stars will be revealed during the season premiere.
In an interview with TheWrap back in May, ABC boss Karey Burke said “Dancing With the Stars” producers had presented a plan to produce a new season of the show that is compliant with COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“The producers have been able to get back up and running in other territories that have opened back up and have innovated in those formats in ways that we’re able to draw upon,” Burke said at the time. “I feel confident that they’ll be able to deliver on the production value that people will be used to.”
“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks serve as executive producers.
'Dancing With the Stars' Career Bump: 12 Contestants Who Got Biggest Boost (Photos)
When Kim Kardashian was on Season 7 of "Dancing With the Stars," "Keeping up With the Kardashians" was just a year old, but it went on to become one of the most successful franchises in reality TV history.
ABC
Mark Cuban
After his stint on Season 5 of "Dancing With the Stars," Cuban went from regular billionaire to famous billionaire when he became one of the investors on ABC's hit "Shark Tank."
"Dancing With the Stars'" most successful alums weren't even stars before they were on the show. Brother-sister duo Derek and Julianne Hough entered the show as professional dancers, but have since branched out into their own acting careers. Julianne also took on the role of judge on the show beginning with Season 19.
ABC
Brooke Burke-Charvet
Brooke Burke-Charvet won the seventh season of ABC's reality competition series in 2008 then parlayed that success into a nine-season run as co-host of the show.
ABC
Erin Andrews
Like Burke-Chavert before her, Andrews went from "DWTS" alum to co-host when she assumed the role for Season 18. Andrews also assumed several new roles as a sportscaster for Fox Sports.
ABC
Lisa Rinna
Daytime soap vet Lisa Rinna competed in the second season of "DWTS," finishing in fourth place. Since then, she's gone on to a fruitful reality TV career, including her role as one of the regulars on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."
ABC
Jennie Garth
"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jennie Garth finished in fourth place on Season 5 of "DWTS," then went on to star in the CW's "90210" revival the following year.
ABC
Candace Cameron Bure
"Full House" star took home the bronze in Season 18, then wrote a book about the experience, called "Dancing Through Life." She also serves as a host on the ABC daytime talk show "The View" and will star in the Netflix sequel series "Fuller House."
In 2009, Melissa Joan Hart competed on Season 9 of "Dancing With the Stars," and in 2010 she made her return to TV in ABC Family's "Melissa and Joey" alongside Joey Lawrence (who also competed in Season 3).
ABC
Kellie Pickler
"American Idol" vet Kellie Pickler put her reality TV experience to use on Season 16, this time walking away a winner. In 2015, Pickler and her husband Kyle Jacobs scored a CMT reality series called "I Love Kellie Pickler."
ABC
Alfonso Ribeiro
"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" alum Alfonso Ribeiro won Season 19 of "Dancing With the Stars," then went on to take over for Tom Bergeron as host of "America's Funniest Home Videos" in 2015.
ABC
Bobby Bones
The country-music radio host won Season 27 in fall 2018 despite landing the second lowest scores in the final 4 with partner Sharna Burgess -- and then parlayed that appearance into a full-time mentor role on ABC's "American Idol" reboot. He even subbed in as host in April 2019 when Ryan Seacrest was too sick to tape the live show.
1 of 13
From Kim Kardashian to Alfonso Ribeiro, TheWrap takes a look at the celebrities who have gone on to bigger and better things