‘Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks to Replace Tom Bergeron as Host

Tyra Banks has been named the new host of “Dancing With the Stars,” ABC announced on “Good Morning America” Wednesday.

The “America’s Next Top Model” star will join the ballroom dancing competition as host and executive producer, taking over for Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews, who were let go from the show earlier this week. She will be the show’s first new main host since its premiere in 2005.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” Banks said in a statement. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Bergeron broke the news of his exit from the show on Monday, tweeting that he had been informed that “Dancing With the Stars” would be “continuing on without” him. A follow-up statement from the network and studio confirmed that both Bergeron and Andrews were not being brought back for Season 29, attributing the decision to a “new creative direction.”

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting ‘AFV’ to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ – we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make ‘Dancing’ a success,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our ‘Dancing’ stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Banks’ extensive hosting experience includes all but one season of the long-running competition show “America’s Next Top Model,” and two seasons of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” She also hosted the daytime talk show “The Tyra Banks Show” for five seasons between 2005 and 2010. As a producer, Banks most recently executive produced the Freeform original movie “Life-Size 2,” which she also starred in alongside “grown-ish’s” Francia Raisa.

“Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us,” said Valerie Bruce, general manager of L.A. productions for BBC Studios. “We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ This represents a landmark moment in our 28 seasons producing ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as we take this iconic show in a new creative direction. We offer our sincere thanks to Tom and Erin, whom we will always consider part of the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ family.”