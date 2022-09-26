TikTok star Charli D’Amelio Ties for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Top Spot in Week 2 as Spoiler Goes Home

It was another big week for TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro partner Mark Ballas in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom, but while they were safe, it was a night that saw another celebrity and their pro partner go home.

(Spoiler alert! This article reveals the results from Monday’s episode of “Dancing With the Stars” on Disney+.)

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov have been eliminated from the competition.

“I wanted to dance my whole life and I finally did at 50,” Giudice said after learning the news she was going home.

The way eliminations are working this season is viewer votes help the show get down to a bottom 2, and on Monday it was Giudice and Pashkov, and Cheryl Ladd with her pro partner Louis van Amstel. The choice was then turned over to the judges. Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli both chose to save Giudice and Pashkov, while Carrie Ann Inaba chose to save Ladd and van Amstel. Len Goodman also chose Ladd and van Amstel, and since he is the head judge on the show, his vote rules if there is a tie among the judges, thus saving the “Charlie’s Angels” star and her pro partner to dance another week.

Elvis night crowned three celebrity kings – Charli D’Amelio, Wayne Brady and Gabby Windey. The three celebs all tied (with their pro partners) for the top spot on the leaderboard with 32 points a piece.

Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy were the first pair to rocket to that top spot with that score, performing a Viennese waltz that saw Windey kiss her fiance Erich Schweer at the end of their routine.

D’Amelio, who set herself up as an early frontrunner by topping the leaderboard last week, performed a quickstep with her pro, Mark Ballas, that took them to a tie, and hearty praise from the judges.

“You are a terrific dancer and I loved the whole concept,” Goodman said.

“I loved it, it was fantastic, it was pristine and precise,” Inaba added.

“Let’s Make a Deal” host Wayne Brady performed with his partner – Witney Carson – last, but managed to force a two-way tie into a three-way tie for their jive.

“The king of rock ‘n’ roll is on fire. What a performer,” Tonioli said.

Goodman also had praise for Brady, but told him to look after his knees.

“This competition is a marathon. I want you to protect your knees and I want to see you going through week after week,” he said.

LEADERBOARD:

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas – quickstep – 32/40

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson – jive – 32/40

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy – Viennese Waltz – 32/40

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater – rumba – 30/40

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart – jive – 29/40

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko – quickstep – 28/40

Selma Blair & Sasha Farber – jive – 28/40

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev – foxtrot – 28/40

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki– quickstep – 27/40

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong – quickstep – 27/40

Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke – Viennese Waltz – 26/40

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten – foxtrot – 25/40

Joseph Baena & Alexis Warr – Viennese waltz –24/40

Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov – jive – 23/40

Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel – tango – 21/40