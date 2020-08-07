Daniel Dae Kim and “The Bling Ring’s” Katie Chang will lead the voice cast for the upcoming AMC animated drama “Pantheon,” the network announced Thursday.
The will be joined by Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos and Scoot McNairy, as well as previously announced stars Taylor Schilling, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart and Paul Dano. Additional cast members on Season 1 include Anika Noni Rose, Grey Griffin, SungWon Cho, Kevin Durand, Samuel Roukin and Krystina Alabado.
Based on the short stories of Ken Liu, the hour-long show hails from “Turn” and “Nikita” creator Craig Silverstein and takes place in a society in which human consciousness is uploaded into a cloud called “Uploaded Intelligence.” Chang stars in the eight-episode first season as Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan.
DeWitt will voice Ellen, Maddie’s mother who attempts to connect with her detached daughter and soon discovers Maddie is communicating with someone on the web whom she believes may be impersonating her deceased husband. Dano will voice Caspian, a brilliant computer science teen who comes to Maddie’s aid as they search for the truth.
“Ken’s engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life,” Silverstein said in a statement.
Silverstein serves as writer and creator, with animation production company Titmouse attached and AMC Studios set to produce. Liu will serve as a consulting producer. Back in March, AMC picked up two seasons of the series comprising eight episodes each.
