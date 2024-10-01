Daniel Day-Lewis Comes Out of Retirement for Son’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘Anemone’

Daniel Day-Lewis has come out of retirement for his son’s feature directorial debut, “Anemone.”

Ronan Day-Lewis’ Focus Features and Plan B co-production will be his father’s first acting role since Focus’ “Phantom Thread” in 2017. It will also star Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green.

“Anemone” was co-written by the father-son pair. It explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, as well as the dynamics of familial bonds.

Universal Pictures International will distribute the movie internationally on behalf of Focus.

“We could not be more excited to partner with a brilliant visual artist in Ronan Day-Lewis on his first feature film alongside Daniel Day-Lewis as his creative collaborator,” Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said in a Tuesday statement to TheWrap. “They have written a truly exceptional script and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B.”

Ben Fordesman (“Love Lies Bleeding”) is the director of photography, Jane Petrie (“The Crown”) is the costume designer and Chris Oddy (“Zone of Interest”) is the production designer.

Ronan is an accomplished painter and filmmaker whose work has shown widely in the United States. His debut international solo exhibition opens on Oct. 2 in Hong Kong, with additional upcoming shows in New York City and Los Angeles.