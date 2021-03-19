Daniel Radcliffe to Play Villain in ‘The Lost City of D’ With Sandra Bullock

Daniel Radcliffe is taking on a rare villain role and has joined the cast of “The Lost City of D,” the adventure comedy and romance starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and Paramount.

Adam and Aaron Nee are directing “The Lost City of D,” which is the story of a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who gets stuck on tour with her bumbling cover model (Tatum), only for them to get caught up in a kidnapping attempt that sweeps them into the cutthroat jungle in an adventure and romance much like one of her paperback fictions.

No specific details were provided about Radcliffe’s character.

Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also star in the film.

