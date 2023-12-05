Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, America Ferrera and Andrew Scott Complete Virtuosos Award Winners in Santa Barbara

Adding to an already impressively diverse lineup of breakout performances, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor four more luminaries at a ceremony scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10.

TheWrap digital cover Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin” and “The Color Purple”), America Ferrera (“Barbie”), and Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”) will be honored as Virtuosos Award winners for their performances in 2023.

The distinguished lineups joins previously announced Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Greta Lee for “Past Lives,” Charles Melton for “May December” and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for “The Holdovers.”

“I’m thrilled to add Danielle, Colman, America, and Andrew to our already impressive lineup of Virtuosos. This group of eight artists is simply the most diverse of any class in the 14 years that I’ve been hosting the event” stated Dave Karger, the TCM host who will preside over the fete once again.

All eight actors have been warmly received in their respective film roles, and have been mentioned by Oscar prognosticators since the films opened. Gladstone and Melton were named Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor by the New York Film Critics Circle just last week, and with awards announced this week by the National Board of Review and the Los Angeles Film Critics’ Association, expect to possibly see a few more of these individuals named.

Last year, the Santa Barbara festival had 52 world premieres and 78 U.S. premieres, with honorary awards given to Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Kerry Cordon, Danielle Deadwyler, Nina Hoss, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jeremy Strong, Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Todd Field and Martin McDonagh. Ke Huy Quan and Curtis went on to win supporting acting Oscars for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and Fraser netted a Best Actor trophy for “The Whale.”

The 39th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place from Feb. 7–17. Official events include screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels and celebrity tributes, and they will be held throughout the city. For passes and more info, visit sbiff.org.