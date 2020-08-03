Danielle Brooks to Star in Lifetime’s ‘The Mahalia Jackson Story’ From Robin Roberts, Director Kenny Leon

Lifetime has set “Orange Is the New Black” alum Danielle Brooks as the star of the next original film under the “Robin Roberts Presents” banner, the network announced Monday.
Directed by Kenny Leon, who previously helmed the network’s all-African American remake of “Steel Magnolias,” “Robin Roberts Presents: The Mahalia Jackson Story” will explore the life of gospel legend and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson. It is the first of four new scripted films ordered by Lifetime under the its existing partnership with Roberts.
Born in New Orleans, Jackson is one of the most revered gospel figures in U.S. history, known for melding her music with the civil rights movement, best known for her recording of “Move on Up a Little Higher” and performing at John F. Kennedy’s inaugural ball and the March on Washington in 1963 alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
“Having had the privilege of working with Kenny on Steel Magnolias and Robin Roberts on Stolen by my Mother, I am ecstatic to have them join forces to work together on this special project,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN. “Adding Danielle Brooks as Mahalia is icing on the cake. This team is committed in celebrating the legacy of Mahalia and reintroducing her to a world that needs her spirit more than ever.”
The project reunites Brooks and Leon, who previously collaborated on the stage production of “Much Ado About Nothing.”
“The Mahalia Jackson Story” is produced by Rock’n Robin Productions and Lincoln Square Productions. Roberts and Linda Berman are executive producers.
7 TV Shows That Have Cracked Real Mysteries, From 'The Jinx' to 'Unsolved Mysteries' (Photos)
The debut of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot earlier this month has set off a clamoring for cold cases to be reopened and brought to justice. In that spirit, we've compiled a list of TV shows that have actually solved crimes, exonerated people, and found answers to the unknown, from "The Jinx" miniseries that lead to the arrest of Robert Durst, to "Extinct or Alive," which found a living animal thought to have died out over 100 years ago.
Robert Durst in HBO's "The Jinx"
"Unsolved Mysteries"
Back before the Netflix reboot, this classic series was on network television. Creator Terry Meurer told TheWrap that during its original 23-year run, the series helped to solve over 260 cold cases. She has high hopes that this new incarnation of the series will have the same luck.
Netflix
"Cold Justice"
This crime series from Dick Wolf and Magical Elves works with local law enforcement to solve cold cases. The resulted thus far: 45 arrests and 18 convictions, according to Oxygen.
Oxygen
"The Jinx"
This miniseries written by "All Good Things" director Andrew Jarecki led to Robert Durst's long-awaited arrest for the murder of Susan Berman just one day before the finale of "The Jinx" aired on TV. Durst had admired Jarecki's work on "All Good Things" and had offered to be interviewed for the miniseries.
HBO
"Extinct or Alive"
This one has more to do with animals than humans, but we have to give Animal Planet credit for discovering live members of a species that was believed to have been extinct. Last year, series host and biologist Forrest Galante found a female Fernandina Tortoise -- presumed extinct since 1906 -- on a remote volcanic island in the Galapagos.
Photo credit Mark Romanov and John Harrington
"Expedition Unknown"
Host Josh Gates took part in finding one of 12 treasure boxes that were buried in different American cities nearly 40 years ago by Bryon Preiss, whose 1982 book "The Secret" gave elaborate clues to the boxes whereabouts. In one episode, Gates meets a family who located the Boston box.
Discovery
"America's Most Wanted"
This long-running Fox series was successful in finding many fugitives wanted by the FBI, including Ricky Allen Bright, Steven Ray Stout, Robert Lee Jones and more, according to CBS News.
Fox
"Curb Your Enthusiasm"
This Larry David HBO series unknowingly captured the key to freeing Juan Catalan, a man who was on death row for a murder he did not commit. "Curb" had been filming at Dodger Stadium on the day of the murder, providing evidence that Catalan was watching the game with his 6-year-old daughter and could not have been at the crime scene. Catalan and David both later appeared in the 2017 Netflix documentary "Long Shot."
Netflix
1 of 8
These shows have lead to both arrests and exonerations
The debut of Netflix's "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot earlier this month has set off a clamoring for cold cases to be reopened and brought to justice. In that spirit, we've compiled a list of TV shows that have actually solved crimes, exonerated people, and found answers to the unknown, from "The Jinx" miniseries that lead to the arrest of Robert Durst, to "Extinct or Alive," which found a living animal thought to have died out over 100 years ago.