Danny Bonaduce’s Brain Surgery Was a Success, ‘Partridge Family’ Star Expected Home Soon, Agent Says

Danny Bonaduce’s brain surgery was a success, his agent Paul Anderson told TMZ on Tuesday.

The “Partridge Family” star, who was recently diagnosed with hydrocephalus, had a stent and a drainage port put in to relieve the pressure on his brain. Ahead of the surgery, Bondaduce said he hoped it would restore his ability to walk.

“From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct, it’ll be 50 percent better right [away]. But I’d rather be safe than sorry. I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured … I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work. I can’t walk currently, I just can’t,” he said.

Anderson said that Bonaduce, who is on leave from co-hosting his iHeart Radio show, is expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days. He then faces three to four weeks of recovery at home.

In a video interview with TMZ last week, the actor thanked iHeart for installing a studio in his house so he could continue hosting “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on Seattle station KZOK.

Besides “The Partridge Family,” which ran from 1970 to 1974, Bonaduce starred in the VH1 reality show “Breaking Bonaduce” in 2005. He blamed the hydrocephalus on one of the “many stupid things [I’ve done] on reality TV shows,” including being hit in the head with a guitar and getting punched in the face by José Canseco.