We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Danny Bonaduce’s Brain Surgery Was a Success, ‘Partridge Family’ Star Expected Home Soon, Agent Says

The iHeart Radio host is hoping to recover his ability to walk

| June 6, 2023 @ 2:40 PM
Danny Bonaduce

Danny Bonaduce on "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson" on April 23, 2007. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Danny Bonaduce’s brain surgery was a success, his agent Paul Anderson told TMZ on Tuesday.

The “Partridge Family” star, who was recently diagnosed with hydrocephalus, had a stent and a drainage port put in to relieve the pressure on his brain. Ahead of the surgery, Bondaduce said he hoped it would restore his ability to walk.

“From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct, it’ll be 50 percent better right [away]. But I’d rather be safe than sorry. I don’t wanna get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured … I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work. I can’t walk currently, I just can’t,” he said.

Danny Bonaduce Takes Medical Leave From Radio Show as ‘The Partridge Family’ Star Seeks Diagnosis
Also Read:
Danny Bonaduce Takes Medical Leave From Radio Show as ‘The Partridge Family’ Star Seeks Diagnosis

Anderson said that Bonaduce, who is on leave from co-hosting his iHeart Radio show, is expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days. He then faces three to four weeks of recovery at home.

In a video interview with TMZ last week, the actor thanked iHeart for installing a studio in his house so he could continue hosting “The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show” on Seattle station KZOK.

Besides “The Partridge Family,” which ran from 1970 to 1974, Bonaduce starred in the VH1 reality show “Breaking Bonaduce” in 2005. He blamed the hydrocephalus on one of the “many stupid things [I’ve done] on reality TV shows,” including being hit in the head with a guitar and getting punched in the face by José Canseco.

Danny Bonaduce to Undergo Brain Surgery, Hopes to Be Able to Walk Again
Also Read:
Danny Bonaduce to Undergo Brain Surgery, Hopes to Be Able to Walk Again