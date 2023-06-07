Danny Bonaduce in High Spirits After Brain Surgery: ‘I Lived, Bitch’

Proof that actor and radio host Danny Bonaduce is doing just fine after his brain surgery on Monday? The ever-funny “Partridge Family” star tweeted, “I lived, bitch” on Tuesday night.

His wife Amy shared a post-surgery update on Monday, saying, “It’s been a long day but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny’s surgery went according to plan and he’s doing well.”

His agent, Paul Anderson, had previously told TMZ that Bonaduce’s surgery was successful and that he is expected to go home within the next few days. Bonaduce also co-hosts a morning radio show on Seattle station KZOK.

Last year, he took a medical leave of absence from the show to try to diagnose what was then a mystery illness that had affected his ability to walk and speak. He later learned it was hydrocephalus, a condition in which spinal fluid builds up on the brain, exerting harmful pressure.

On Monday, doctors put in a stent and a drainage pump to relieve that pressure. Before the surgery, Bonaduce told TMZ he hoped he would be able to walk again after the procedure.

While the surgery was successful, the actor, who played wisecracking younger brother Danny on ’70s sitcom “The Partridge Family, still faces weeks of recovery, according to Anderson.