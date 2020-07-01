Danny Hicks, ‘Evil Dead II’ and ‘Darkman’ Actor, Dies at 68

Danny Hicks, an actor who appeared in several Sam Raimi films, including “Evil Dead II,” “Darkman” and “Spider-Man 2,” has died. He was 68.

Hicks’ passing was announced on the Facebook page of his company Full Empire Promotions, which posted a tribute reel of his performances on screen.

“Danny passed away at his home in CA. We love you Danny, rest easy my friend. 🙁 No more pain,” the post said.

Hicks shared earlier in June that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, saying at the time that he had approximately one to three years to live.

“But I gotta tell ya, I sure as hell packed a whole bunch of living into my 68 years. I got no change coming back that’s for sure. And not too many regrets,” Hicks said. “Ok, gotta go. I’m gunna find out just what in the hell is going on down in that fruit cellar.”

Hicks was known for his bug-eyed roles in horror films and landed his first movie role in Raimi’s “Evil Dead II,” being a lifelong close friend of the filmmaker. He also appeared in “Darkman” alongside Liam Neeson, and he had an unnamed part as a train passenger in “Spider-Man II.”

Among some of Hicks’ other credits include “Maniac Cop,” “Intruder,” “My Name is Bruce” and most recently “The Blood Hunter” and 2018’s “Dick Johnson & Tommygun vs. The Cannibal Cop: Based on a True Story.”