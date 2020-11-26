Daria Nicolodi, ‘Inferno’ Star and ‘Suspiria’ Co-Writer, Dies at 70

Daria Nicolodi died Thanksgiving Thursday. She was 70 years old. The cause of death has not been released.

The Italian-born actress starred in “Inferno,” co-write “Suspiria” and was the mother of Asia Argento. She was also in the cult classic “Deep Red.”

Argento posted a heartfelt tribute to her mother, who starred in many of her father’s films, on Instagram in announcing the death.

The caption was written in Italian but translated, reads like this: “Rest in peace beloved mother. Now you can fly free with your great spirit and you won’t have to suffer anymore. I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so grieved. Even if without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference. I am close to all those who have known and loved her. I will always be your Aria, Daria.”

Others joined Argento in memorializing Nicolodi.

Horror screenwriter Michael Varrati wrote on Twitter, “I’m thankful for the work of Daria Nicolodi. Her legacy shall continue to live on in all the vibrant, vicious hyper-colored majesty of the cinema. A true creator and one of Giallo’s greatest grand dames.”

Writer and director Jamie Righetti called the death “gutting” and said, “Daria Nicolodi co-wrote SUSPIRIA and contributed so much to giallo as a whole. The Argento films we adore wouldn’t be the same without her influence. What a huge loss for cinema.”