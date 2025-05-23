Darius Butler Confronts Tom Cruise Over Viral Popcorn Video: ‘Are You Actually Eating Popcorn?’ | Video

Darius Butler razzed “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” star Tom Cruise about his penchant for popcorn consumption in a promotional video for the latest film in the hit action franchise.

“This is a big journalism show, so I got to get to the bottom of it, because there are questions,” Butler began on Wednesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Now, you’re Tom Cruise and you do everything a little different. I’ve never seen anybody eat popcorn like that. Are you actually eating popcorn or are you full of s–t? Gotta know.”

Cruise doubled over with laughter before responding, “Man, I’m eating popcorn. They know, when I’m going to these movies, I’m watching and I’m eating popcorn.”

At a press screening earlier this week at the BFI Imax in London, Cruise told the attending press, “I normally eat two big buckets myself during a movie,” Rachel Leishman of The Mary Sue shared.

“He asked us all not once but twice if we had popcorn,” she continued. “I showed him my bucket to confirm.”

Another film writer, Dan Marcus, retweeted a clip of Cruise crunching the corn with the caption, “I’ve never seen another human being eat popcorn like Tom Cruise.”

Cruise was also photographed chatting up the concessions crew at the AMC in Lincoln Square in New York for 15 minutes, and he was in Dallas surprising fans at local theaters on Thursday evening. Just another day in the life of a Tom Cruise press tour!

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is the longest film in the franchise at nearly three hours, making Cruise’s popcorn consumption rate land around one bag about every 90 minutes.

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” opens globally in theaters and Imax Friday.