Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Australian queer horror film “Bad Girl Boogey,” the second film from writer-director Alice Maio Mackay,

“Bad Girl Boogey”, per the official description, tells the story of “Angel, whose mother was brutally murdered one Halloween night, when blood was shed by a deranged killer wearing a parasitic mask cursed with black magic and bigotry. Sixteen years later, when Angel’s best friend is slaughtered by a killer with the same mask, they must overcome their personal struggles, fight their fear, and find the masked killer before he, or it, slaughters everyone they hold dear.”

Cowritten with Ben Pahl Robinson when Mackey was just 17, the film features a cast of queer and trans actors. Starring Lisa Fanto (“Love, Guns & Level Ups”), “Bad Girl Boogey” also stars Iris Mcerlean, Chris Asimos, Toshiro Glenn, Lewi Dawson, Kate Bonney, plus a voiceover cameo by horror genre mainstay Bill Moseley.

“I am thrilled to be unleashing my sophomore feature Bad Girl Boogey with Dark Star Pictures for its North American release,” Mackay said. “I can’t wait for it to connect with its audience of horror-loving queer misfits who I hope will have as much fun watching it as we had putting it together.”

“‘Bad Girl Boogey’ is a shock to the system. Writer and director Alice Maio Mackay has masterfully crafted an exciting, visceral slasher film with an important message of identity and bigotry. Her vision is one that will make audiences think, while soaking them in blood and terror,” Dark Star President Michael Repsch said.

“Bad Girl Boogey” will be released in select theaters this summer, date TBA, followed by video-on-demand/digital and physical release on July 4. The film premiered at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival followed by appearances at Monster Fest and the Salem Horror Film Festival.

Mackay, who also produced the film, negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers and Repsch did the same for Dark Star Pictures.