AMC and AMC+ released the first trailer and key art of its upcoming series “Dark Winds” on Monday. Based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee books, it teams heavyweight producers Robert Redford and “Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin for the first time.



The noir thriller is set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Arizona as Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (played by Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police as he and his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon of “The Red Road”) investigate a bank robbery and a double homicide. Per AMC, “the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation.”

The series premieres Sunday, June 12 on AMC and AMC+ with two episodes. One new episode will debut every Sunday on AMC, and AMC+ subscribers will have advance access to an additional episode each week, beginning June 19.

The ensemble cast includes Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito, Noah Emmerich as FBI Special Agent Whitover, Deanna Allison as Joe’s wife Emma Leaphorn, and features Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan, a full-of-faith car salesman.

“Dark Winds” is created and executive produced by Graham Roland. Series star McClarnon, also serves as an executive producer. Vince Calandra is showrunner and executive producer. Chris Eyre is director and executive producer. Executive producers include George R.R. Martin, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo and Vince Gerardis.