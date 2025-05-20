Darren Aronofsky’s AI-Driven Studio Primordial Soup Partners With Google DeepMind

The first project, Eliza McNitt’s “Ancestra,” premieres next month at the Tribeca Film Festival

Darren Aronofsky’s newly launched AI-driven studio venture called Primordial Soup has partnered with Google DeepMind to produce short films.

The first project, Eliza McNitt’s “Ancestra,” premieres next month at the Tribeca Film Festival. Watch the trailer below. The film, starring SAG-AFTRA actors blends live action with imagery created by gen AI tech.

“Filmmaking has always been driven by technology. After the Lumiere Brothers and Edison’s ground-breaking invention, filmmakers unleashed the hidden storytelling power of cameras,” Aronofsky said in a statement. “Later technological breakthroughs – sound, color, vfx – allowed us to tell stories in ways that couldn’t be told before. Today is no different. Now is the moment to explore these new tools and shape them for the future of storytelling.”

“With ‘Ancestra,’ I was able to visualize the unseen, transforming family archives, emotions, and science into a cinematic experience that feels both intimate and expansive,” McNitt added.

