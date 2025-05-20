“House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock said her bosses on the hit HBO series got to work finding her an acting coach after her first day filming.

“On my second day on ‘House of the Dragon,’ one of the — I’m not going to say who, but someone very high up — pulled me aside and was like, ‘Um, we’re gonna get you an acting coach,’” Alcock, who plays young Rhaenyra Targaryen, told Jimmy Fallon during a visit on “The Tonight Show” Monday night which marked the actress’ very first talk show appearance.

“It just confirmed everything that I’ve kind of known to be true, [which] is that I’m not very good at my job,” Alcock added. “You know what I mean! I was like, ‘I can’t do this. This is terrible. This is a big mistake.’”

Fallon comforted the young star by complimenting her performance, despite the criticism she had received.

“I’m sorry. From the very episode, you were a fan favorite,” Fallon shared. “That guy is wrong. You are unbelievable.”

Fallon mentioned that not only was Alcock remarkable as young Rhaenyra but that the show was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series in 2023. Alcock downplayed the honor saying that she “didn’t win it!” but Fallon wouldn’t let her off the hook and responded, “Yeah, you did. You won. Your show won.”

“House of the Dragon” Season 2 is streaming on HBO. Production for Season 3 started up in March of this year, with new additions, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Barry Sloane, Tom Cullen and Joplin Sibtain added to the cast.

You can check out Alcock’s full “The Tonight Show” interview above.