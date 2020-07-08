Darren Star Signs Overall Deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group

“Younger” creator Darren Star has signed a multi-year overall deal with ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group, the company announced Wednesday.

The agreement will see Star develop and produce new projects for the group’s portfolio of networks — which encompasses Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo — and through MTV Studios. Projects will be overseen by Keith Cox, president of E&Y Studios.

The deal is an expansion of Star’s relationship with ViacomCBS, which includes the six-season comedy “Younger” starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, as well as the upcoming “Emily in Paris,” led by Lily Collins. Star previously signed a multi-year overall deal with TV Land in 2016.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey with Keith, Nina, Chris and the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group,” Star said in a statement. “They inspire me with their passion and vision. I feel very fortunate to have a home that allows me to create content for all platforms.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Darren who has his finger on the pulse of pop culture like no other,” said Cox. “He’s a proven hit-maker whose storytelling has captivated generations and we’re elated to be in business with him for the long-term.

“Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business,” added Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy.