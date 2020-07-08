Darren Star Signs Overall Deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group

“Younger” creator previously had a multi-year deal at TV Land

| July 8, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 11:03 AM
Darren Star

Richard Powers/ViacomCBS

“Younger” creator Darren Star has signed a multi-year overall deal with ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group, the company announced Wednesday.

The agreement will see Star develop and produce new projects for the group’s portfolio of networks — which encompasses Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land and Logo — and through MTV Studios. Projects will be overseen by Keith Cox, president of E&Y Studios.

The deal is an expansion of Star’s relationship with ViacomCBS, which includes the six-season comedy “Younger” starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, as well as the upcoming “Emily in Paris,” led by Lily Collins. Star previously signed a multi-year overall deal with TV Land in 2016.

Also Read: Peacock Inks Licensing Deal With ViacomCBS Ahead of Nationwide Launch

“I am thrilled to continue this journey with Keith, Nina, Chris and the ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group,” Star said in a statement. “They inspire me with their passion and vision. I feel very fortunate to have a home that allows me to create content for all platforms.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Darren who has his finger on the pulse of pop culture like no other,” said Cox. “He’s a proven hit-maker whose storytelling has captivated generations and we’re elated to be in business with him for the long-term.

“Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business,” added Entertainment & Youth Group president Chris McCarthy.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer tv premiere dates The CW/HBO Max/Netflix/TNT
  • The Chi Showtime
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • 90 Day Fiance B90 Strikes Back TLC
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • Celebrity Show Off TBS
  • DC Universe/HBO Max
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • The Family Business BET+
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Cannonball - Season 1 USA
  • USA
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • United We Fall ABC
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • KILLER CAMP The CW
  • absentia stana katic Amazon Prime Video
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • Room 104 HBO
  • Helter Skelter Epix
  • Last Chance U Netflix
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy Netflix
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Taskmaster The CW
  • Fridge Wars The CW
  • Quibi
  • Coroner The CW
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Mapleworth Murders Quibi
  • Jameis WinstonTampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Hard Knocks HBO
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Eco-Challenge Amazon Prime Video
  • Dead Pixels The CW
  • lucifer Netflix
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 60

Here’s when 59 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is here and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we're imagining your plans for this July and August have more to do with TV listings than they did in years past. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual, due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE