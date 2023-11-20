Some might say they don’t want a lot for Christmas, but who’s going to turn down a Christmas movie starring rapper-actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and comedian Lil Rel Howery?

Directed by Tim Story, and produced by Will Packer’s Will Packer Productions, comes the comedic fantasy film “Dashing Through the Snow,” which carries the title of the classic Christmas jingle “Dashing Through the Snow (Jingle Bells).”

In the lighthearted tale, Bridges stars as Eddie Garrick, a social worker who no longer believes in the magic of Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. But, with the help of his Christmas-loving daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) and good ol’ Saint Nick — who just goes by Nick (Lil Rel Howery) — the group is on a mission to restore Eddie’s faith in Christmas while evading wicked politician Conrad Harf (Oscar Nuñez).

The film lands exclusively on Disney+, and here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Eddie Garrick @ludacris

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Eddie Garrick in “Dashing Through the Snow” (Disney+)

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges plays Eddie Garrick, a good-hearted social worker who no longer believes in Christmas due to a traumatic childhood experience. Because of his lack of faith, he ends up spending too much time working during the holidays, which has bridged a gap between the quality time he spends with his family. He’s the father of his Christmas-loving daughter Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum) and the husband of his estranged wife Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris).

While best known for being a Grammy-winning hip-hop star, with hits like “Act a Fool,” “Rollout” and “Get Back,” Bridges has also had major acting roles in TV shows and films including “Crash,” “2 Fast 2 Furious,” “Doc McStuffins” and “Max Payne.”

Lil Rel Howery as Santa “Nick” Claus @comedianlilrel

Lil Rel Howery as Santa “Nick” Claus in “Dashing Through the Snow” (Photo credit: Disney+)

Lil Rel Howery plays Santa “Nick” Claus, a mysterious, comedic man in a red suit who comes down the chimney of Eddie Garrick’s (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) neighbor in an effort to deliver presents. His goal — while evading evil politician Conrad Harf’s (Oscar Nuñez) crooked staff members — is to restore Eddie’s faith in Christmas.

Lil Rel Howery started his career as a comedian and has since made a full transition into acting, with roles in Jordan Peele’s award-winning horror “Get Out,” “Uncle Drew,” “Vacation Friends” and more.

Madison Skye Validum as Charlotte Garrick @madisonskyevalidum

Madison Skye Validum as Charlotte Garrick in “Dashing Through the Snow” (Disney+)

Madison Skye Validum stars as Charlotte, Eddie Garrick’s (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) daughter. She loves Christmas, but more importantly, she loves her father, despite how much he struggles with managing his time with his family and his disdain for Christmas. Her mother is Allison Garrick (Teyonah Parris).

Madison Skye Validum has starred in “Best. Christmas. Ever!” and most popularly as Bean in “Ivy + Bean.”

Teyonah Parris as Allison Garrick @teyonahparris

Teyonah Parris as Allison Garrett in “Dashing Through the Snow” (Disney+)

Teyonah Parris plays Allison Garrick, the wife of Eddie Garrick (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and the mother of Charlotte (Madison Skye Validum). Allison separated from Eddie over his inability to put his family first before work. However, she still has a bit of faith in him when she drops their daughter off to spend Christmas Eve with him. Though they’re facing hard times in their relationship, Allison still has hope that they can reestablish their family unit.

Actress Teyonah Parris has starred in a slew of films, including “The Marvels,” “They Cloned Tyrone,” “WandaVision” and “Candyman.”

Oscar Nuñez as Conrad Harf @oscarnunzela

Oscar Nuñez as Conrad Harf in “Dashing Through the Snow” (Disney+)

Oscar Nuñez stars as Conrad Harf, a corrupt politician who has assigned his goons to chase down Santa “Nick” Claus (Lil Rel Howery).

Oscar Nuñez is best known for playing the role of Oscar in the hit NBC comedic series “The Office.” He also starred in “The Proposal,” “The Lost City,” “Disenchanted” and more.