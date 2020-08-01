Dave Bautista denied reports on Friday that he would be playing Bane in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” — although he said he tried his best to get the role.

“I just read an article speculating that @DaveBautista ma be, should be, could be playing Bane in the new #Batman movie with Robert Pattinson. Please, DC movies… make it happen,” a fan tweeted the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor.

“Unfortunately it’s not,” Bautista tweeted in response. “Tried my best.”

In December, Bautista tweeted a picture of himself at the Warner Bros. lot with the caption, “it won’t come to you so get after it!! #DreamChaser.” That tweet led many fans to hope he would be putting on the Bane mask.

The character of Batman’s adversary has appeared in two Batman live-action films previously. Robert Swenson played a version of the character in Joel Schumacher’s “Batman & Robin,” while Tom Hardy portrayed the character in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

“The Batman,” directed by Reeves, will star Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell rounding out the cast. Reeves wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

“The Batman” is scheduled for a theatrical release on Oct. 1, 2021.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. has not yet responded to TheWrap’s request for comment.