It’s been eight years since Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd has released a music album, but the rapper-actor says he’s been working on his album “every day” in the midst of his writing and producing his successful FX series “Dave.”

“I’m not giving up on that,” Burd told TheWrap about his music career during a panel discussion for the series at the 2023 Television Critics Association Press Tour. Burd released his debut album “Professional Rapper” in 2015, which featured hits “Lemme Freak” and “$ave Dat Money.” “I’m still working on that every day. It’s coming together really well.”

The first episode of “Dave” premiered on FX on March 4, 2020, generating massive streaming numbers with an average of 5.32 million total viewers per episode making it the most popular comedy in FX’s history. With its success, Burd has had to pivot his attention to being a full-time musician into writing and executive producing the series. Burd’s character is centered on an aspiring rapper, which allows Burd to produce music for the show.

“It’s tough. I care about both things so much. There’s really only so much time in the day to achieve certain things,” Burd said. “The thing that I love about the show is that it’s not scripted music. This season, there’s more music than there’s ever been in any season of ‘Dave,’ by a mile. In that regard, I’m able to kind of flex both of those muscles at the same time. That being said, I totally get how a hard core Lil Dicky fan who loves me as a rapper is like, ‘Man, it’s been right years since you’ve had an album,’ and I feel that pain for them.”

In the meantime, Burd says he plans on working on both his music and TV career simultaneously.

“It’s a balancing act because I really care— I have a huge chip on my shoulder as a musician because I feel like I have a lot of success to prove as a musician, as an artist. I look forward to doing that in tandem with my film career.”

“Dave” Season 3 comes out April 5. The cast includes Burd, GaTa, Andrew Santino and Christine Ko. Burd also shared that there will be several guest stars in the next season, including Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike and Travis Barker.