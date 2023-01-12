FX has set premiere dates for new docuseries “Dear Mama,” “Dave” Season 3 and two documentaries under the “New York Times Presents” banner.

“Dear Mama,” a new docuseries following the legacies of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, premieres Friday, April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, while “Dave” returns for its third season Wednesday, April 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Under “The New York Times Presents” banner, which produces standalone documentary films in collaboration with the legacy news organization, “The New York Times Presents ‘Sin Eater'” will premiere Friday, March 10 at 10 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu while “The New York Times Presents: ‘The Legacy of J Dilla'” will air simultaneously on FX and Hulu Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. ET. The premiere dates join the previously announced sixth and final season of FX’s “Snowfall,” which is slated to hit FX Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“Sin Eater,” which will hit screens in two parts, explores the infamous and outrageous life of well-known Hollywood P.I. Anthony Pellicano, who didn’t hesitate to get down and dirty for his clients in the 1990s —a habit that ultimately landed him in prison for wiretapping and racketeering. Now that Pellicano has been released, the film aims to expose the inequities within the legal system that left other powerful Hollywood figures untouched while Pellicano paid his dues. Produced and directed by John Pappas, “Sin Easter” will focus on the investigation by Times reporters Rachel Abrams and Liz Day.

The other New York Times documentary, “The Legacy of J Dilla,” features the notorious musician and producer J Dilla, who nurtured hip-hop talent including the likes of Erykah Badu, Busta Rhymes, A Tribe Called Quest and D’Angelo. Produced and directed by Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere, the doc will continue celebrating J Dilla’s legacy following his death.

Following Afeni and Tupac Shakur, “Dear Mama” will premiere in five parts as it illuminates the revolutionary duo. While Afeni Shakur rose as a female leader during the ’70s alongside the Black Panther movement, her son, Tupac, left a remarkable legacy as a rapper and poet while also making a mark on Black activism.

“Dave,” the FX comedy series from rapper and comedian Dave Burd best known for his stage name Lil Dicky, will continue its run on the network as Dave headlines his first tour while also searching for love. Co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, Burd reprises his role as Dave as well as executive producer and writer.