Isaiah Lee, the man who faces charges related to an attack on Dave Chapelle in the middle of a May 3 comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl, has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his roommate.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that his office has filed one count of attempted murder against the 23-year-old suspect for a December incident in which he allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight in a transitional housing facility.

Lee has entered a plea of not guilty.

“The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime,” Gascón said. “The incident that occurred at the Hollywood Bowl was misdemeanor conduct and rightfully referred to the City Attorney’s Office. Based on the nature and severity of the December attack, Mr. Lee is now facing felony charges, which my office will prosecute.”

Earlier this month, Lee was charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault and charges related to interfering with a performance after he allegedly rushed onto the stage and tackled Chappelle with a fake gun concealing a knife component. Lee, who is being held on a $30,000 bail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Video of the attack appeared to show Lee tackling Chappelle. According to accounts of the incident, they then struggled on the floor of the stage before Lee ran behind a screen and was eventually stopped by security. He was later transported to a hospital where he was treated for injuries from the altercation.

Shortly after, the the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced that the Hollywood Bowl will be increasing security measures. These protocols include hiring more on-site personnel to “assist with bag checks and other security procedures.”