CNN’s Don Lemon Responds to Dave Chappelle Calling Him Out in George Floyd Special (Video)

Lemon agrees with Chappelle and says “the establishment has been a bit behind”

| June 12, 2020 @ 11:04 AM Last Updated: June 12, 2020 @ 11:14 AM

Don Lemon reacted Friday morning to being called out by Dave Chappelle in the comedian’s surprise George Floyd special, released by Netflix at midnight.

“What I will say is that I actually agree with Dave Chappelle. I agree that I think the establishment has been a bit behind and some of what we created — and I consider myself part of the establishment because I am over 40 years old — I think that the young  people who are out there in the streets don’t really care what we have to say,” Lemon said on CNN’s “New Day.”

The newsman went on, “They think that part of the world that we created and what we did, maybe we didn’t move fast enough and we weren’t strong enough and so they are out there fighting. They said, ‘Listen, we are tired of what’s happening. We tried to do it nice and we tried to do it peacefully. We tried to do all these things and you rejected it.’ And so I think they’re not only speaking to the white people in this country, but also to all of us in the establishment.”

Still, he went on, the national conversation about systemic racism is “not a moment for modesty”: “I think it’s a moment we should all be using our platform to do whatever we can.”

In his Netflix special, “8:46,” Chappelle reacted to Lemon’s call for celebrities to speak out on the Memorial Day death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

“Has anyone ever listened to me do comedy? Have I not ever said anything about these things before?” Chappelle demanded, saying he felt Lemon was calling for him and other celebrities to “step in front of the streets and talk over the work these people are doing.”

“This is the streets talking for themselves!” he said. “They don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut and I’ll still keep my mouth shut but don’t think my silence is complicit.”

George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day

A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.

All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.

