CNN’s Don Lemon Responds to Dave Chappelle Calling Him Out in George Floyd Special (Video)
Lemon agrees with Chappelle and says “the establishment has been a bit behind”
Lindsey Ellefson | June 12, 2020 @ 11:04 AM
Last Updated: June 12, 2020 @ 11:14 AM
Don Lemon reacted Friday morning to being called out by Dave Chappelle in the comedian’s surprise George Floyd special, released by Netflix at midnight.
“What I will say is that I actually agree with Dave Chappelle. I agree that I think the establishment has been a bit behind and some of what we created — and I consider myself part of the establishment because I am over 40 years old — I think that the young people who are out there in the streets don’t really care what we have to say,” Lemon said on CNN’s “New Day.”
The newsman went on, “They think that part of the world that we created and what we did, maybe we didn’t move fast enough and we weren’t strong enough and so they are out there fighting. They said, ‘Listen, we are tired of what’s happening. We tried to do it nice and we tried to do it peacefully. We tried to do all these things and you rejected it.’ And so I think they’re not only speaking to the white people in this country, but also to all of us in the establishment.”
Still, he went on, the national conversation about systemic racism is “not a moment for modesty”: “I think it’s a moment we should all be using our platform to do whatever we can.”
In his Netflix special, “8:46,” Chappelle reacted to Lemon’s call for celebrities to speak out on the Memorial Day death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
“Has anyone ever listened to me do comedy? Have I not ever said anything about these things before?” Chappelle demanded, saying he felt Lemon was calling for him and other celebrities to “step in front of the streets and talk over the work these people are doing.”
“This is the streets talking for themselves!” he said. “They don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut and I’ll still keep my mouth shut but don’t think my silence is complicit.”
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
