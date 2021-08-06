Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church Again With Bee Gees Cover (Video)

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters trolled protestors from the Westboro Baptist Church yet again on their way to one of their concerts in Kansas on Thursday, and they did so with some disco style.

The Foo Fighters recently recorded a tongue-in-cheek covers albums called “Hail Satin” of Bee Gees songs under the guise “Dee Gees,” and their latest tour stop gave Grohl and Co. an opportunity to continue their feud with the Westboro Baptist Church, which has been known for its protests against homosexuality, atheism, Jews, Muslims and more.

The band rolled up to the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs on a flatbed truck, with all of them wearing Bee Gees inspired outfits, only to be greeted by protestors brandishing signs like “God Hates Pride” or “God Hates Your Idols.” Grohl then addressed the crowd and led the band in a cover of the Bee Gees song “You Should Be Dancing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Dave Grohl said. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. Isn’t that what you’re supposed to do? Can’t you just love everybody? Because I think it’s about love. That’s what I think. I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You know what you should be doing? You should be dancing!”

Grohl and the Foo Fighters have trolled Westboro Baptist Church protestors on numerous occasions, including a similar flatbed truck performance in 2011 in which they hijacked a protest and in 2016 when the band literally Rickrolled the crowd.

Foo Fighters have been on tour this year and kicked off the summer with a show in Madison Square Garden that had a special cameo from Dave Chappelle, but the band was forced to postpone a stop in Los Angeles due to COVID protocols.

You can check out a longer video of the encounter above and a shorter video filmed from the road via Twitter below: