Dave Grohl’s ‘What Drives Us’ Shows Why Great Rock Starts With Touring in Vans (Video)

For his latest rockumentary “What Drives Us,” Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has decided to go back to his roots and explore why touring in vans across the country has become a universal rite of passage for rock stars.

In the film, Grohl speaks with an assortment of rock legends both new and old about their experiences that all started from the back of a rusty old van and how they changed with their music along the way.

“What happens in a van is a foundation. It creates this unique perspective that we all share,” Grohl says in the trailer. “A lot of the attraction to doing this was the unknown. You were free.”

Also Read: From Billie Eilish to the Bee Gees: Why Music Documentaries Are Booming

“What Drives Us” is Grohl’s latest documentary film since directing “Sound City” in 2013 and the 2014 docuseries “Sonic Highways” that explored the musical roots of eight different American cities, culminating in Foo Fighters recording a song in each. And like those films, there’s no shortage of rockers who are willing to sit down and chat with Grohl.

Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler, Flea, Lars Uhlrich, The Edge, Jennifer Finch and St. Vincent are just a few of the names who appear in “What Drives Us.” The film specifically tags along on tour with two younger bands, Radkey and Starcrawler, who share their own experiences for the first time of viewing the country one city and show at a time.

“What Drives Us” has been acquired by Sony’s Coda Collection, which is a music subscription streaming service offered through Amazon Prime Video. The documentary will be available on April 30 on the service.

Also Read: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go's Among 7 First-Time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

Foo Fighters and Grohl are off to a hot start for 2021. Their latest album “Medicine After Midnight” released in February, and the band is on the ballot for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

Check out the trailer for “What Drives Us” here and above.

Deadline first reported the news.