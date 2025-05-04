Dave Portnoy Explodes Over Antisemitic Sign at His Bar in Philly, Will Send 2 Men Responsible to Visit Auschwitz | Video

Dave Portnoy went ballistic on X over a lighted “F— the Jews” sign that was displayed at a bottle-service bar he owns in Philadelphia, saying Sunday that he would make it his “mission” to ruin the lives of those responsible.

The Barstool Sports founder later posted that he’s spoken with the two young men behind the sign and will pay for them to travel to Auschwitz and other Holocaust sites “to get an education.”

Portnoy was not at the bar at the time, but the lighted “marquee” sign with the spiteful message was seen on video captured and posted on X. Two bottle-service girls – both of whom Portnoy says have been fired – are seen holding up the sign as customers react.

In his first post, Portnoy went scorched-earth, saying he was “on a mission to ruin these people.” Less than two hours later, he said he had spoken to the young men responsible for ordering it up, and has offered to send them to Germany and Poland to visit Holocaust sites, including Auschwitz.

Emergency Press Conference – I’m sending the people who ordered the “Fuck Jews” signs at my bar to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Rather than ruin a couple 20 year olds

lives maybe this can be used as a teaching moment pic.twitter.com/sci4hBPBFA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

“These are young f—ing morons who did this,” Portnoy said. “They’re drunk. Do you really want to ruin somebody’s life? … So, yeah, my initial reaction was I’m going to burn these people to the ground, their families, everything. And it’s like, you know what? Maybe that’s not the best course of action. Maybe I can use this as a teaching moment.”

Emergency Press Conference – There was a “Fuck the Jews” sign at our Philly bar last night. I am shaking I’m so mad pic.twitter.com/DRlQc9woiA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

“I talked to both the culprits who I know are super involved in it, talked to the families,” he continued “I’m sending these kids to Auschwitz. They’ve agreed to go.”

