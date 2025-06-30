Dave Portnoy Denies He Was Kicked Out of Pizza Place in Viral Video: ‘The Haters Are So Obsessed With Me’

No, Dave Portnoy wasn’t kicked out of a pizza place again over the weekend. After a video went viral of a man who bore a slight enough resemblance to the Barstool Sports creator getting into a fight with an employee, Portnoy himself clarified the situation.

“Momma there goes that man again! The haters are so obsessed with me they make me go viral even when it’s not even me. That’s true power!” he wrote in a social media post on Sunday. “I’ve become a myth, a spook story that criminals tell their kids at night. ‘Rat on your pop, and Portnoy will get you.’”

In the video, a man can be seen arguing with a pizza shop employee over a $4 bill and ripping out a pizza box from the man’s hands. As he continues to throw things across the store, the employee himself whips the actual pizza at the man’s face, with things escalating from there.

The user who posted the video — and several other users following — noted that it was Portnoy in the video, causing him to start trending on X. However, that same user followed up just a few hours later to note that it wasn’t Portnoy. The Barstool president then weighed in personally a few more hours after that.

Fans were convinced it was Portnoy for various reasons, including his own history and the fact that Elon Musk’s AI Grok purportedly said it was him. One user even noted that the program continued to propel the information, despite being corrected.

“Grok might be the dumbest of all AI platforms but it comes standard with the X app which makes it appear useful,” they wrote.

Of course, other users and bots are also struggling to pick out famous faces lately. Just a few weeks ago, “Thunderbolts*” star Wyatt Russell went viral for speaking at a No Kings protest — but it wasn’t actually the actor.