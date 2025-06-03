Dave Portnoy Scolds Teen Fans for Laughing as Someone Shouts ‘F–k the Jews!’ During Toronto Pizza Review | Video

Dave Portnoy had an anti-semitic slur yelled at him in the middle of a pizza review.

On Monday, the Barstool Sports founder was preparing to take the titular one bite of his “One Bite” pizza review at a shop in Toronto when a passerby yelled “f–k the jews” at him from off-camera.

“There we go,” a shocked Portnoy said at the exchange as fans watching behind him started laughing. “What are you guys f–king laughing about? What is that Toronto hospitality there?”

This is the second time in a month Portnoy had to publicly deal with the anti-semitic phrase. At the beginning of May, a lighted “F–k the Jews” sign was displayed by bottle service at a Barstool branded bar in Philadelphia. The founder went ballistic on X after the event originally saying he was “on a mission to ruin these people.

Eventually, Portnoy tracked down the two kids and they agreed to be flown by Portnoy to Germany and Poland to visit Holocaust sites, including Auschwitz.

“These are young f—ing morons who did this,” Portnoy said. “They’re drunk. Do you really want to ruin somebody’s life? … So, yeah, my initial reaction was I’m going to burn these people to the ground, their families, everything. And it’s like, you know what? Maybe that’s not the best course of action. Maybe I can use this as a teaching moment.”

He continued: “I talked to both the culprits who I know are super involved in it, talked to the families. I’m sending these kids to Auschwitz. They’ve agreed to go.”

Later, one of the two students backed out and accused Portnoy of weaponizing his social media to ruin his life.