Megyn Kelly is looking for some cancellation of the Temple University student who posted video of an antisemitic message at a Barstool Sports bar over the weekend that caught the attention of CEO Dave Portnoy.

On Saturday, video of a lit sign held up at a Barstool Bar in Philadelphia reading “F— the Jews” caused Portnoy to track down those responsible. The employees at the bar who allowed the marquee sign were promptly fired and the young kids who were responsible agreed to a trip to Auschwitz on Portnoy as a “teaching moment.”

That was until one of the students – Mo Khan – backed off on that plan and posted a video saying he was acting as a citizen journalist and claiming Portnoy was using his platform to ruin his life. While breaking down the latest on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host said she was looking for a bit of cancellation from the man.

“I kind of want some cancellation,” Kelly said. “I think this kid’s not going to be educated until he suffers some pain. I think he got the chance, he got to get out of jail card off to him, and he didn’t take it, like he basically thumbed his middle finger at the offer, saying, F-U I’m going to go on offense against you, after I’ve already offended you, a Jewish man in America, and now, like so many of these young people, rushes to the place they’re much more comfortable, which is, “I’m the victim. This is about free speech.”

She added: “You can say it. There’s no law against it. There’s no law you are allowed to be a bigot in the United States of America. But that doesn’t mean there will be no shunning, there will be no societal consequences to you. People will be offended and react accordingly.”

In Portnoy’s original social media video reacting to the sign, he said he was “on a mission to ruin these people.” A couple hours later he posted again after making contact with the two students and speaking to them about his “teaching moment” plan.

“These are young f—ing morons who did this,” Portnoy said. “They’re drunk. Do you really want to ruin somebody’s life? … So, yeah, my initial reaction was I’m going to burn these people to the ground, their families, everything. And it’s like, you know what? Maybe that’s not the best course of action. Maybe I can use this as a teaching moment.”

He continued: ““I talked to both the culprits who I know are super involved in it, talked to the families. I’m sending these kids to Auschwitz. They’ve agreed to go.”

