Barstool Sports boss Dave Portnoy on Monday morning ripped a “media scumbag” at ABC’s local Philadelphia station and ended an interview early after he said the reporter blamed his outlet for creating a “culture of harassment.”

The interview-gone-bad was set up after a “F—k the Jews” sign was displayed at a bottle-service bar he owns in Philadelphia over the weekend; Portnoy was livid over the antisemitic stunt, saying on Sunday he was “on a mission to ruin” the people behind it.

In a video posted to X on Monday morning, Portnoy said ABC 6 “begged” him for an interview following the incident and that he agreed to do it because it is the local station.

Portnoy said the interview started off well enough, even though ABC 6 pulled a “bait and switch” on him — changing the reporter he was planning on speaking with at the last moment — before things went off the rails. The reporter, Portnoy said, then quoted a “f–king liberal college professor” from the University of Virginia who blasted his sports-focused outlet for creating a toxic online environment.

The 48-year-old then showed footage he had another Barstool employee film of his interview, showing him arguing with the reporter before ultimately slamming his laptop shut.

“I totally disagree with what you just said. Who’s creating more hate right now in the world — are you saying Barstool and white men or college campuses?” he asked.

“Im a journalist, I’m asking you,” the unidentified female reporter said, after some back-and-forth.

“What does that mean? ‘You’re a journalist.’ I’m a journalist. I run a big media organization,” Portnoy responded.

“Just answer the question,” the reporter told him.

So @6abc begged me to do an interview about the incident at our bar. Since it was local I agreed. Then the reporter tried to say Barstool and I and white men were responsible for the incident. Austin started recording once it got contentious pic.twitter.com/ug8CX83HHp — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 5, 2025

“No. I just asked you a question. You answer the question,” Portnoy replied.

“You’re not running this interview” the reporter responded.

“Alright then the interview is over,” Portnoy said before slamming his laptop screen down and then telling him employee who was filming the exchange, “F–k ABC!”

“It makes me mad. I forgot how much I hate f–king journalist, this f–king piece of s–t.”

ABC 6 did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. You can hear Portnoy’s side of the story by watching his X video above.