We haven’t seen the last of Ally, the onscreen ex-girlfriend to Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd on FX’s hit comedy series “Dave.” Executive producer Dave Shin told TheWrap she’ll be making a comeback to the show on Season 3.

“Ally is not gone forever. She is definitely part of the unit,” Shin said. “I think you’re going to find, you know, this whole notion of looking for love, she was such an integral part of the first two seasons. I think it would be a shame if we kind of discarded her … She’ll be there for sure.”

Heralded today as FX Network’s most-watched comedy ever, “Dave” returns for its third season on Wednesday on FXX, and this time around, the quirky rapper is hitting the road, headlining his first-ever tour (aptly called the “Looking for Love” tour) and setting his sights on finding a new love interest for himself.

Those who count themselves as an O.G. “Dave” fan might be confused by the character’s romantic desires. Wasn’t his relationship with Ally, a school teacher, a total bust?

We haven’t seen the couple together since Season 1, and as Dave embarks on his “Looking for Love” tour – and asks southern belle Campbell out on a date – Shin teased why Ally will soon come back around in one way or another to address “the post-effects of love.”

For those who don’t remember, Dave and Ally parted ways in Season 1, Episode 9. While they were very much in love, the fledgling rapper’s inability to fix his growing selfishness and physical insecurities – plus his decision to put his music career ahead of their relationship – ultimately led to their split.

Now, “Dave” Season 3 picks up right where we last saw him, and now Dave is blasting to new heights and traveling into new “uncharted territory” when it comes to love.

“Dave has gotten bigger,” Shin said. “He’s also in the moment where he doesn’t have Ally, his main love interest. We’re going to see him travel the country, he’s going to go through Americana, we’re going to see him interact with multiple loves interests in a way we’ve never seen before. I think this is uncharted territory for him, which really opened up so many storylines and characters for us. That allowed us to get bigger and better.”

“Dave” stars co-creator Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, Taco Bennet, GaTa and Christine Ko.

Watch the trailer for Season 3 below.