First announced in 2020, David Beckham’s awaited Netflix documentary series is now in production with “The Cove” director Fisher Stevens at the helm. The Oscar-winning documentarian is also partnering with “Searching for Sugarman” producer John Battsek as executive producer.

The series will chart the world-renowned footballer’s “humble working class beginnings in East London, and the drive and determination that led him to become one of the most recognizable and scrutinized athletes of all time,” per Netflix’s release.

Led by never-before-seen personal archive photos and video footage from the 47-year-old’s life, and paired with in-depth interviews with Beckham, his longtime wife and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, and additional family, friends and other key players in Beckham’s historic professional journey, the series will be an up-close-and-personal portrait of the famed family.

Battsek, himself an Academy Award and Emmy Award winner, will produce via his Ventureland with Beckham’s own production studio, Studio 99.

Rounding out the docuseries’ crew are editors Chris King (“Senna,” “Amy”) and Bjorn Johnson (“Don’t F**k With Cats,” “Bad Sport”) and cinematographer Tim Cragg (“Three Identical Strangers,” “Billie”).