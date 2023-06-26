David Bohrman, TV News Innovator Who Created CNN’s Election Night ‘Magic Wall,’ Dies at 69

David Bohrman, a veteran TV news producer who had a huge influence on how elections and other live special events are covered at places like CNN and CBS News, has died. He was 69.

CNN and other networks where Bohrman worked over the years issued statements late Sunday. No cause of death was given.

“He was the creator of more news programming than almost any other producer working in television news today,” CNN’s new leadership team wrote in a memo to employees. “Wherever he went, David was an innovator using the latest technology to enhance storytelling. He was a mentor to many.”

David Bohrman's influence was felt throughout the television industry. He was instrumental in CBS News’ 2020 Election coverage and inspired new ideas and innovations which carry on today. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family. https://t.co/NFEejQDyvc — CBS News PR (@CBSNewsPress) June 26, 2023

Bohrman was the creator of the “Magic Wall,” now a staple of CNN’s election night coverage. He was also behind the creation of shows like “State of the Union” and “The Situation Room,” and produced many of the network’s presidential debates.

Before CNN, Bohrman was part of the original “Nightline” staff at ABC News, where he created “World News Now”; he also worked at NBC News in the 1990s, and served as president of Al Gore’s Current TV.

TV news institution David Bohrman died today. He was a leader at CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and Current TV – producing election nights, overseeing debates, pioneering new tech for news coverage, and mentoring generations of journalists. CNN's memo about his passing: pic.twitter.com/21SyKOB17E — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 26, 2023

Born in Los Angeles to a TV writer and newsman, Bohrman started his career at KNX and went on to win Emmy and Peabody awards. He is survived by his wife Catherine, their children Amber and Harrison, and two grandchildren.