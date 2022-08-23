David Bowie Doc ‘Moonage Daydream’ Gets Limited Engagement on Imax

After premiering at Cannes this year, Neon’s acclaimed David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” will get a one-week limited engagement on Imax when it hits theaters on September 16.



Directed by Brett Morgen, “Moonage Daydream” tells the story of the iconic rock star through his own words and music, combining never-before-seen archival footage of David Bowie’s decades-long career with kaleidoscopic imagery and new mixes of his most famous songs. Bowie’s longtime collaborator Tony Visconti also worked on the film with the sound team of Paul Massey, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone, who won Oscars for their work on the Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”



Beyond the music, the film explores Bowie’s artistic and philosophical journeys, starting with the androgynous icon Ziggy Stardust and expanding into films, paintings, theatre, sculpture, and audio collages. Bowie’s estate granted Morgen unprecedented access into the archives of the star’s work, making this the first authorized documentary on his life.



“Moonage Daydream” will be released on Imax on September 16 following select sneak peek screenings on September 12 that will coincide with the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival. Fans can get tickets here.