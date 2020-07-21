David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ Filmed Musical Directed by Spike Lee to Open Toronto Film Festival

Festival runs September 10-19

| July 21, 2020 @ 7:09 AM Last Updated: July 21, 2020 @ 7:34 AM
American Utopia

HBO

The Toronto International Film Festival announced Tuesday that “American Utopia” — the filmed version of David Byrne’s 2019 Broadway show directed by Spike Lee — will be its opening night film. “American Utopia” will debut on HBO Max later this year.

TIFF 2020 will kick off as a hybrid virtual and in-person event beginning on September 10 through the 19th.

“American Utopia” features new takes and choreography to some of Byrne’s classic songs with Talking Heads and his solo career and had a sold-out run from October 2019 to February 2020 at Broadway’s Hudson Theater.

Also Read: Toronto Film Festival Lineup Unveils 'Tighter' Selection of 50 Movies for 2020 Fest

“With ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia,’ he brings Byrne’s classic songs and joyous stagecraft to the screen,” TIFF artistic director and co-head Cameron Bailey said in a statement. “Spike’s latest joint is a call to connect with one another, to protest injustice, and, above all, to celebrate life.”

TIFF this year has already unveiled a “tighter” selection of films, 50 movies that will be screened across physical, drive-in and virtual settings. Among them announced back in June chosen for the first wave of films are Francis Lee’s “Ammonite” starring Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan, Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round,” Halle Berry’s “Bruised” and Ricky Staub’s “Concrete Cowboy.”

Also Read: 2020 Telluride Film Festival Canceled

The fall film festivals likewise earlier this month agreed to band together on a “united platform,” moving away from a competitive model of fighting for the best premieres and making sure that the best in film is well represented across Venice, TIFF, New York and Telluride. However, Telluride has already announced it has canceled its 2020 edition.

The Broadway production of “American Utopia” featured the work of American choreographer Annie-B Parson and Tony-nominated Alex Timbers serving as production consultant, both of whom previously collaborated with Byrne on the acclaimed Imelda Marcos musical Here Lies Love; lighting design by Rob Sinclair and sound design by Pete Keppler; Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are musical directors.

All the Broadway Shows Killed (and Postponed) Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

  • broadway coronavirus Getty Images
  • hangmen dan stevens Getty Images
  • Laurie Metcalf Getty Images
  • tom kitt Getty Images
  • Debra Messing
  • caroline or change Getty Images
  • mary louise parker billions Getty Images
  • beeltejuice
  • Matthew Broderick Sarah Jessica Parker Getty Images
  • X1.Ephraim Sykes as Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical (photo by Little Fang Photo).jpeg.jpg
  • frozen broadway
  • hugh jackman Getty Images
  • tony awards Getty Images
1 of 13

“The Music Man” with Hugh Jackman and other shows won’t reopen until 2021

When New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed Broadway theaters on March 12 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the New York theater scene was heating up ahead of the Tony Awards -- with 31 shows playing and another eight scheduled to begin performances by mid-April. Now the theaters will remain dark until at least September -- and the Tony Awards have been postponed indefinitely. But the uncertainty of when theaters (and Broadway-bound tourists) might return has forced some producers to close shows early -- or push new productions to sometime in the future.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE