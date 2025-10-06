David Ellison Tells Staff Bari Weiss Will Bring Bipartisanship to CBS News, Touts Free Press’ Dedication to ‘Truth’ and ‘Balance’

Paramount CEO David Ellison is welcoming CBS News’ new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss with open arms, telling staff in a Monday memo that the Free Press co-founder will help the network reach a broad audience and demonstrate a “constructive, respectful and bipartisan dialogue” in its work.

“Our mission is clear: to ensure that this global platform remains a place where people can seek the truth, gain understanding and engage with the facts. That is our purpose,” he said.

In the memo, Ellison emphasized that the temperature of the nation’s social discourse “feels higher than ever,” and that a space “once reserved for thoughtful dialogue has been consumed by partisan division and hostile disputes.”

“If we are to move forward, we must find our way back to the ideals that shaped both our country and civilization itself: open exchange of ideas, vigorous yet respectful debate and a genuine regard for the beliefs and traditions of others,” he said. “This challenge extends to the media. While it was founded with the mission of informing the public and fostering discussion on the issues of the day, too often it has become a platform that amplifies the very partisanship tearing our society apart.”

Ellison praised Weiss as a “perfect fit” for CBS’ news division, touting her “passion for reaching broad audiences through rigorous, fact-based reporting and a relentless commitment to amplifying voices from all corners of the spectrum” as well as her “restless desire to build, believe and innovate.”

He also said The Free Press is “delivering real results” in its mission to restore public trust in news through “truth, balance and an exchange of ideas,” citing its 1.5 million readers and more than 170,000 paid subscribers.

“In these early days working together, I’ve seen the Bari who you will get to know: a person of incredible energy, judgment and perception for what will resonate with audiences. Working alongside our exceptionally talented colleagues at CBS News, she will help ensure that our reporting remains relevant, accessible and — most importantly — trusted in this new era for American media,” Ellison said. “I am confident that, in the coming years, CBS News and The Free Press will make big strides and be at the forefront of a much-needed transformation in how news is gathered, reported and delivered.”

Under the terms of the deal, The Free Press will maintain its own independent brand and operations, and continue to do reporting, events, video and audio podcasts. Financial terms were not disclosed, but insiders told TheWrap that Paramount had purchased the three-year-old website for $150 million in a cash and stock deal, an astonishing outcome for a media website that insiders estimate to generate about $14 million in revenue, mostly from subscriptions.

“Our goal is to broaden our reach while solidifying our position as a leading voice in American journalism. Every step of the way, trust and facts will remain our guiding principles as we work every day to strengthen and deepen our connection with our audience,” he added. “As a news organization, we serve a vital role in the lives of Americans from every background and belief, and we embrace that responsibility with the utmost care, integrity and purpose. We aim to do our part in helping rebuild a society where our shared humanity unites us, and where our differences become a source of strength rather than division.”

In her own memo, Weiss said she would focus on getting to know CBS News’ staff in the coming days, noting that she would like to hear from employees about what is and isn’t working and how to make CBS News “the most trusted news organization in America and the world.”

“I’ll approach it the way any reporter would — with an open mind, a fresh notebook and an urgent deadline,” she added. “What I can tell you on day one is that I stand for the same core journalistic values that have defined this profession since the beginning, and I will continue to champion them alongside you.”