David Fincher to Premiere Restoration of ‘Se7en’ in Imax at TCM Classic Film Festival

Turner Classic Movies has revealed more guest presenters and films that will take place during their upcoming TCM Classic Film Festival, including the world premiere of David Fincher’s restored 1995 feature “Se7en” in Imax.

Fincher will be on-hand to introduce his thriller, which stars Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman as two detectives on the hunt for a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as inspiration for his crimes.

Steven Spielberg will also be at the event, in conversation with UCLA Film School’s Howard Suber before a presentation of the director’s cut of the 1977 feature, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” And in honor of its 30th anniversary, director Gillian Armstrong’s adaptation of “Little Women” will screen with appearances by Trini Alvarado, Samantha Mathis, and Eric Stoltz.

Additionally, Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman will appear during a screening of the 1994 drama, “The Shawshank Redemption,” Diane Lane will be interviewed by TCM host Ben Mankiewicz before a screening of her 1979 feature, “A Little Romance,” director Nancy Meyers will introduce the world premiere restoration of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1959 film “North by Northwest” and Alexander Payne will introduce the John Wayne feature, “The Searchers” (1956).

Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 crime thriller “Pulp Fiction” was announced back in February as opening this year’s festival. John Travolta, who starred in the film as Vincent Vega, will attend the screening, which will take place at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 35mm.

Other events that have been announced include a screening of 1951’s “Westward the Women,” chosen by author and academic Jeanine Basinger, who will receive this year’s Robert Osborne Award. The award recognizes an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations.

And actor Billy Dee Williams will be introducing screenings for 1972’s “Lady Sings the Blues” and the 1976 film, “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings.” Makeup artist Lois Burwell will also appear to introduce screenings of “Almost Famous” (2000) and “Lincoln” (2012). Full-length conversations with both will take place at the festival’s hub, Club TCM at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

This year’s TCM Classic Film Festival, honoring the 30th anniversary of the network, will take place in Los Angeles April 18-21.