David Gail, ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ and ‘Port Charles’ Actor, Dies at 58

David Gail — an actor best known for playing Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Shannen Doherty’s Brenda Walsh on “Beverly Hills 90210,” and Dr. Joe Scanlon in 200 episodes of “Port Charles,” died on Jan. 19 from unknown causes. He was 58.

News of Gail’s death was shared by his sister, Katie Colmenares, on Instagram. She captioned a photo of the pair hugging, “There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side.”

She continued, “Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

Gail played Stuart Carson on “90210” for eight episodes. Things between Carson and Doherty’s Brenda Walsh didn’t work out, but the characters remained friends.

In 1999 he took over the role of Dr. Joe Scanlon on the “General Hospital” spinoff series “Port Charles,” previously played by Michael Dietz, and filmed over 200 episodes before he departed the show. The role was taken on by another actor.

Gail was born on Feb. 27, 1965, in Tampa, Florida. He got his start in television in 1990 when he played a character named Norman in one episode of “Growing Pains.” His television credits also included the WB show “Savannah,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.”