David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica’s Yoruba Saxon production banner has reached a multiyear, first-look deal to develop and produce features and series for Apple TV+.

Yoruba Saxon’s credits include Paramount’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” and “Captive”; HBO’s “Nightingale”; Fox Searchlight’s “A United Kingdom”; Relativity Media’s “Come Away”; FilmRise’s “Five Nights in Maine”; PBS’ “Ferguson Rises”; Bron’s “Solitary”; Disney+’s “The Return of The Rocketeer;” BBC’s “Biafra,” Netflix’s “The After” and “Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun” and Apple’s upcoming dramedy “Government Cheese.”

Yoruba Saxon is repped by CAA, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

In addition to starring in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” “The After” and “Government Cheese,” Oyelowo also leads Apple TV+’s “Silo,” which has been renewed for a second season, alongside Rebecca Ferguson and Rashida Jones; Prime Video’s action thriller “Role Play,” which stars Kaley Cuoco; and Sony Pictures and Jeymes Samuel’s biblical times set epic “The Book of Clarence.”

Oyelowo made his directorial debut with RLJE FIlms and Netflix’s “The Water Man,” which he starred in alongside Lonnie Chavis and Rosario Dawson and produced under the Yoruba Saxon banner. He also co-founded Mansa, a free streaming platform for curated global Black cultural content, with Chiké Okonkwo, Nate Parker and Zak Tanjeloff.

Oyelowo’s additional credits include Ava DuVernay’s “Selma”; George Clooney’s “Midnight Sky”; Searchlight Pictures’ “See How They Run” with Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell; Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson; Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar”; J.C. Chandor’s “A Most Violent Year”; Blumhouse’s “Don’t Let Go”; Lee Daniels’ “The Butler” and “The Paperboy” Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln,” with Daniel Day-Lewis; “Jack Reacher,” starring Tom Cruise; the historical drama “Red Tails,” produced by George Lucas; Disney’s “The Help,” starring Emma Stone and Viola Davis; and Kevin MacDonald’s “The Last King of Scotland” opposite Forest Whitaker and James McAvoy.