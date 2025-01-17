David Lynch in Photos: Milestones With Laura Dern, Cannes With Naomi Watts, Vegas With Isabella Rossellini and More

David Lynch is one of the most prolific — and certainly singular — American directors of the last 50 years, and his death was met Thursday with innumerable tributes and memories from collaborators like Kyle MacLachlan (“Twin Peaks”), Naomi Watts (“Mulholland Drive”) and Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”).

And while his body of work speaks for itself, the outpouring of support and grief and celebration of Lynch’s life showed just how many people he touched in his decades as one of Hollywood’s most unique voices.

Below, TheWrap has rounded up a number of memorable moments of Lynch throughout the years, including taking “Wild at Heart” to the Cannes International Film Festival in 1990 with stars Laura Dern, Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, Diane Ladd and Isabella Rossellini; celebrating Dern’s Hollywood Walk of Film induction with Mark Ruffalo in 2010; and working to film “The Straight Story” in 1998.

Read on for a full gallery of highlights from Lynch’s career in the photo gallery below.

David Lynch stands outdoors in front of Packard vehicle in Los Angeles in 1986. (Bonnie Schiffman/Getty Images)

Laura Dern and David Lynch in 1990. (Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

David Lynch and Isabella Rossellini attend ShoWest Convention in 1988 in Las Vegas (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Dean Stockwell, Francesca Annis and David Lynch on the set of “Dune.” (Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images)

David Lynch on the set of his film “Straight Story.” (William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images)

David Lynch with Isabella Rossellini at the Cannes Film Festival, 1990 (James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

Isabella Rossellini, David Lynch, Laura Dern, Diane Ladd, Willem Dafoe and Nicolas Cage at Cannes Film Festival, 1990 (Niviere David/Carbis Kipa/Sygma via Getty Images)

David Lynch with Sting and Francesca Annis, actors from the 1984 film “Dune” (William Karel/Sygma via Getty Images)

Laura Dern, David Lynch and Kyle MacLachlan attend the premiere of Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” in Los Angeles, 2017 (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Naomi Watts, David Lynch and Laura Elena Harring at Cannes Film Festival, 2001. (Pool Benainous/Duclos/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage, Willem Dafoe, Diane Ladd, Laura Dern, Isabella Rossellini and David Lynch in 1990. (James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

Michael Ontkean, David Lynch and Mark Frost, the star and co-creators of “Twin Peaks,” circa 1990. (Bob Grant/Fotos International/Getty Images)

David Lynch, Ringo Starr and Henry Diltz pose backstage during the In Conversation Panel for “Another Day in the Life” in Los Angeles, 2019. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA )

John Varvatos, Ringo Starr and David Lynch attend the Ringo Starr and John Varvatos collaboration announcement and birthday celebration event at Capitol Records Studio in Los Angeles, 2014. (Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

David Lynch, Laura Dern and Mark Ruffalo attend the ceremony honoring Laura Dern with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010 (FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

AFI Honorary degree recipient Mel Brooks, Laura Dern and Honorary degree recipient David Lynch at the 2012 AFI Conservatory Commencement Ceremony in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Paloma Picasso, David Lynch and Isabella Rossellini in Paris, 1990. (James Andanson/Sygma via Getty Images)

Singer Chrysta Bell and David Lynch pose at The Hollywood Forever Cemetery in 2013. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

David Lynch and actor Richard Farnsworth on set of the film “The Straight Story.” (Christophe D Yvoire/Sygma via Getty Images)

David Lynch being interviewed in 2006 (Ernesto Ruscio/FilmMagic)

David Lynch signs autographs as he walks red carpet during the 12th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica in 2017. (Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images)

David Lynch looking through Panavision Panaflex movie camera as he directs “Wild at Heart.” (Acey Harper/Getty Images)

David Lynch on the set of his film “The Straight Story,” directing the Farley brothers (William Campbell/Sygma via Getty Images)

Director David Lynch poses for a 1984 portrait session in his office in Los Angeles. (Ann Summa/Getty Images)