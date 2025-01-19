David Lynch’s Children to Host Worldwide Group Meditation in His Honor

The children of the late director David Lynch have invited as many people as possible to a “worldwide group meditation” in his honor, to be held Monday at noon PST.

“David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace. On Monday, January 20th — what would have been his 79th birthday — we invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes,” wrote Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch on their father’s X account.

“Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe,” the siblings continued. “Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life.”

Lynch died Thursday at age 78. His family announced his death on Facebook, where they wrote, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

That last line is taken from Lynch’s daily Los Angeles weather forecasts, which he began during the pandemic.